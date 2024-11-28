Richard Gere reveals wife Alejandra mistook him for George Clooney

Richard Gere reveals hilarious reaction to wife Alejandra Silva's first encounter

Richard Gere has recently revealed his wife Alejandra Silva mistook him for another Hollywood star George Clooney.

While speaking to Elle Spain at the ELLE for Future 2024 event, Gere, who was honoured with the Eco Award, opened up about his first encounter with wife Silva.

“None. She didn't see movies, which was great. I was very happy about that,” said the 72-year-old.

Silva chimed in and remarked, “No, wait a minute. Richard, I knew who you were.”

To which, the Pretty Woman star quipped, “She thought I was George Clooney, but other than that, she knew exactly who I was.”

However, Silva recalled she was head over heels after watching Gere’s movie Time Out of Mind.

“He's so sexy there,” stated Silva.

Earlier this week, Gere revealed why he wanted to move to Spain during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

When Fallon asked, "How great is this chapter in your life?” to which Gere replied, “The top of the top.”

“I love my wife. She's incredible, a great mother. The kids are healthy, happy. Of course, there's nothing more than that,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, Gere has several new projects in the pipeline. His upcoming series, The Agency, will premiere its first two episodes on November 29, on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Gere will also be seen in new movie, Oh, Canada, which will be released in theatres on December 6.