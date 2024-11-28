Jennifer Lopez fans police her for altered face shape: 'How sad'

Jennifer Lopez under fire after altering her face features.

The On the Floor hit maker faces online criticism when she posted a carousel of photos on Instagram on Tuesday.

The Marry Me star has completely seemed to ditch her age with age-defying and beauty enhancing filters.

The fashionista has sparked online debate that whether her new pictures are filtered or original.

Social media users flocked in the comment section with one criticized "Another one who changed her face," with another adding, "she doesn't even look like her anymore, how sad with these women."

Another added, "she doesn't look like JLo, she always goes overboard with the filters."

This debate hasn’t ended here with many saying, "she has so many filters she's going to purify the water."

The other comment read, "she's already had so many treatments and went overboard with the filters."

More comments that solidified how the fans have started thinking about the Atlas star are suggested in further comments. "It's sad that these women always want to change and don't accept themselves as they are," while more said, "she's so beautiful and she changes her face," and "it's too much, she's another woman."