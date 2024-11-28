Lindsay Lohan reacts to 'Mean Girls' comeback

Lindsay Lohan pleasing response on Mean Girls comeback: ‘it makes me happy’

Lindsay Lohan, known for her role in Parents Trap, recently shared her feelings about Mean Girls return.

The reboot was released in January, 2024, bringing back actress’ hilarious Walmart commercials and setting the vibe of the original film.

The Freaky Friday star, in an interview with Flaunt Magazine issued on November 28th, opened about how she felt regarding the resurgence of movie.

“I think it’s great because it already came with an important message,” she said.

The 38-year-old actress gushed over the drama’s consistency as it delivers the appropriate message to young people.

“I like that it’s still sending the right message to people to stay true to yourself and don’t change who you are inside for other people."

She said it makes her "so happy" that the comedy is still relevant.

The Irish Wish performer hoped that the coming-of-age story will be able to “bring light” to issues young people face in school as “It’s hard sometimes to get kids to ‘listen to their elders.’ So hopefully they’ll listen to a film.”

She also expressed her "huge sense of gratitude" on playing the most "iconic" role of Cady Heron in the film,"It’s made me such a strong woman."

Lohan recently worked as an executive producer and starred in Netflix’s Our Little Secret which was released on November 27, 2024.