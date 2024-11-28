Inside Ben Affleck's Thanksgiving plans amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck to tuned into first holiday season Sans Jennifer Lopez amid divorce filing

Ben Affleck is set to ring in the Thanksgiving holiday amid his highly publicised divorce case with Jennifer Lopez.

On Wednesday, November 27, People reported that the Daredevil star has decided to take a break from the filming of his upcoming movie RIP in order to enjoy the upcoming holiday season with his kids.

Affleck, 52, was seen on set in Los Angeles with his friend Matt Damon earlier this week.

"He’s very happy with life. He enjoys working, but he’ll spend Thanksgiving with his kids," a source told the outlet.

For the unversed, the Oscar winner is a father of three children whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The former couple shares Violet, who will mark her 19th birthday on December 1, 15-year-old Seraphine, and 12-year-old Samuel.

It is pertinent to note that this Thanksgiving will be Affleck’s first-holiday celebration since his estranged wife, 55, filed for divorce in August.

Their separation date is listed as April 26, less than two years after they tied the knot in July 2022.

J.Lo and Affleck have yet to finalize their divorce.