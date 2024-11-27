Blake Lively reveals secret behind her 'golden' tresses

Blake Lively opens up about her hair-care routine

Blake Lively is revealing the secret behind her sparkling golden tresses in recent social media update.

The 36-year-old actress, who previously offered an inside glimpse into her hilarious baking skills, is now detailing on her hair-care routine.

Lively took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 26, to share the secret ingredients with her 45.4 million followers alongside a caption that read, “I’m nothing if not someone who’s constantly creating concoctions. My mama is the queen of it though. No one can out concoct her.”

The Gossip Girl star’s story featured a featured article by Bustle focusing on ‘Why ‘cocktailing’ is the secret to her big hair.’

In the photo, Lively could be seen flashing a smile at the camera as she sported an almost rose-gold Paco Rabbanne dress with a mustard add-on.

However, in another story, she heaped on praises for her school friend for showing up for her after years of long-distance.

Reposting her friend Mrs. Jd Porter’s snap, Lively wrote across the post, “When your friends since elementary school still show up for you.

Love you @mrs.jd.porter. That hair of yours tho.”

The actress, who last starred in Justin Baldoni’s It Ends With Us, wrote in response to Porter’s social media post which read, “Literally me ALL DAY today & for the rest of my days thanks to @blakebrownbeauty all-in-wonder leave-in potion @blakelively nailed the fragrances in this collection.”

For the unversed, Blake Lively launched her hair-care line Blake Brown Beauty on August 1, just days ahead of the Colleen Hoover's film adaptation of the same name.