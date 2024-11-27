Jennifer Garner enjoys Pre-Thanksgiving movie outing with kids in Santa Monica

Jennifer Garner treats children to a movie date ahead of Thanksgiving festivities.

Jennifer Garner enjoyed a heartwarming movie outing with her children, Fin and Samuel, in Santa Monica, embracing some family time ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Alias star, took a break from filming the second season of her thriller series The Last Thing He Told Me to catch a film at an AMC Theater with her two youngest kids.

Garner, who shares Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-husband Ben Affleck, has been cherishing moments with her children while their eldest, Violet, 18, is away at college.

Dressed for comfort, Jennifer opted for a laid-back yet sporty look, pairing fitted blue leggings with a dark navy buttoned jacket.

She completed the ensemble with a casual shirt, vibrant orange sneakers laced with purple, and a simple ponytail tucked under a blue cap.

The casual outing highlighted her effortless style and dedication to family time as the holiday season kicks off.

Outside the theater, Jennifer was seen sharing a lighthearted conversation with her daughter, Fin before heading down an escalator with Samuel close behind.

The family outing highlighted Garner’s hands-on parenting approach, even as her eldest, Violet, is away at Yale University, where she started her freshman year in August.

Back then, Jennifer and ex-husband Ben Affleck were spotted together at Yale as they dropped Violet off, marking a bittersweet milestone.

Garner and Affleck, who were married in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2018, continue to co-parent their three children with grace.

Meanwhile, Affleck’s relationship history has seen another chapter close. After remarrying Jennifer Lopez in 2022, the couple made headlines earlier this year when the singer filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary.