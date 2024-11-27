Inside Jennifer Aniston's intimate Friendsgiving gathering

Jennifer Aniston having best star-studded party with close pals.

The Friends star, gave her followers a glimpse into her intimate Friendsgiving celebration, sharing a series of Polaroid photos on Instagram.

The pictures, taken on a wooden table, featured a star-studded guest list, including Courteney Cox, Sandra Bullock, and Sean Hayes. Aniston captioned the post, "A few scenes from Friendsgiving."

The Murder Mystery star, in June, paid heartfelt tribute to Cox on her birthday.

"Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!" Jennifer wrote in her June 16 Instagram post on the Scream star’s 60th birthday.

"My sweet CC. She's funny like no other, STUNNING on the inside and out. Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn't know you."

The actress also looked back on all the sweet moments she and Cox had.

"Terrified of dogs even though I've never known her NOT to have at least two of them," she continued.

"Fiercely loyal to the end. She'll redecorate a room like nobody's business. Spot a smudge on a window from a mile (literally) away. She doesn't care what other people think!! I can't imagine a world without her. It's one of my great honors to call her one of my best friends for life. Happy happy birthday CC. I love you!"

Cox gushed over her bestie publicly and responded, writing, "Wow well I'm in tears," adding a sobbing emoji, as well as several hearts. "That's the sweetest thing I've ever read. I love you so much."