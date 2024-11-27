Zayn Malik requests fans to take safety measures on tour

Zayn Malik asks fan ‘to try not to hurt anybody’

Zayn Malik addressed his fans in a crowded tour and asked them to not push and shove each other during his performance.

The former One Direction star, 31, who is currently on his first solo tour asked the audience to not push the people in front because they were getting “squished” in the crowd on Tuesday, November 26th.

The Pillowtalk singer said, “If you're at the back try not to push because people at the front are getting a little bit squished.”

Before continuing the show, he added, “We're all here to have a good time, I'm not going anywhere. Just try not to hurt anybody. Let's have a good time tonight.”

This comes after Zayn’s Stairway to the Sky Tour has taken off after being rescheduled in the wake of his former bandmate Liam Payne’s tragic death.

The It’s You hitmaker paid tribute to the late star in his first show, as he displayed a backdrop on stage which read, “Liam Payne 1993-2024. Love you bro,” and a red heart.

The tour was originally supposed to start in San Francisco on October 23rd but the US dates were pushed back to January and a show in Edinburgh which was set to take place the same day as Liam’s funeral is now rescheduled for December 8th.