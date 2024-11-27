Kelly Clarkson reveals kids’ reaction to her dating life after divorce

Kelly Clarkson shares kids' reaction to her dating lfe

Kelly Clarkson has recently revealed why she’s not dating anyone after her split from Brandon Blackstock.

Speaking on KOST 103.5., the American Idol alum, who shares two kids with former husband Brandon, said, “They constantly bring it up, ‘Please, we don’t want you with anybody else.’”

“They’re young, it’s hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad,” said the 42-year-old.

However, Kelly also mentioned that she had currently been enjoying her single life and told her kids she would not be “following her kids’ wishes when it comes to her dating life”.

“I have expressed like, ‘Hey, I love you guys but Mommy needs lovings too,’” remarked the singer.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host opened up that she’s not looking for anything serious for now.

“I’ve got a lot on my plate. I’m a magnet for people who are really all-in right off the bat,” explained the songstress.

Kelly further said, “It’s not that I’m the type to go and kiss a bunch of people, I just don’t—I’m very noncommittal at the moment.”

Kelly clarified that she’s more focused on motherhood than getting into any serious relationship.

“I’m seeing my kids grow real fast, and it’s going by real fast,” she continued.

Kelly pointed out, “I’m happy for them because I enjoy all the stages. I love hanging with my littles ones.”

“They’re so funny and they’re so cool and they’re only going to want me around for so long because they’re my kids and I know they’re going to be like me and be like, ‘Bye!’ Which I’m cool with, but I want to enjoy it for as long as I can,” added the singer.