Kate Middleton takes surprise trip with Charlotte, Louis ahead of Christmas

Kate Middleton surprises locals as she steps out with Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis

Kate Middleton is enjoying the festive season to the fullest as she headed to a mall with her two of her children for some Christmas shopping.

Local residents in Bracknell spotted the Princess of Wales, accompanied by Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, as they browsed the shelves at the Lexicon mall on Sunday, November 24 and Monday, November 25.

Prince George, 11, appeared have passed up on the mall trip with his mum and siblings.

The public was delighted to see the future Queen, who recently completed her preventative cancer treatment after nine months, returning to a normal routine and looking well.

“Princess Kate came into the Shop today with Louie and Charlotte! I was a little star struck to say the least,” a staff member of a shop told Bracknell News.

Another added, “She’s busy this week obviously loves being town, think she was there last week or the weekend with Charlotte and Louis, good on her!”

Others remarked that Kate looked “really well” following her health scare.

On Monday, the Prince William’s wife was also spotted in Fenwicks for some shopping.

The Waleses reside in their Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Castle but often visit neighbouring towns for some personal trips and shopping.

Kate, who is gearing up for a busy next week, especially with the Qatar State Visit and the much-anticipated Christmas Carol concert, appears to be checking off buying gifts for the family ahead of the holiday season.