Rosé drops major update about debut solo album 'Rosie'

Rosé described the upcoming album releasing December 12 as her most intimate project yet

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is ramping up excitement for her debut solo album Rosie with the reveal of its full tracklist.

The album, set to drop December 6 via Atlantic Records/THEBLACKLABEL, will feature 12 songs, including the breakout singles Number One Girl and APT., her collaboration with Bruno Mars.

The tracklist, posted in full to her Instagram on Monday, November 25, includes titles like “3am,” “Two Years,” “Toxic Till the End,” “Gameboy,” and “Dance All Night.”

Further hyping up the highly-anticipated release, Rosé wrote in the caption, “here’s the tracklist… i can’t wait for u all to hear everything.”

Rosie marks a significant milestone for Rosé, who has called the project her “most personal and candid” work. In a heartfelt post last month, she shared, “I have poured my blood and tears into this album. This little journal of mine… is named after what my friends and family call me. With this album, I hope you all feel that much closer to me.”

APT. has already proven to be a massive hit, topping the Billboard Japan Hot 100 — a first for a Western act in over a decade — and holding the No. 1 spot on both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts for four consecutive weeks.

With Rosie, which Rosé co-produced and co-wrote, fans are set to experience her artistry in its most intimate form yet.