Jenna Bush Hager celebrates ‘pre-menopausal’ 43rd birthday

Jenna Bush Hager celebrated 43rd birthday

Jenna Bush Hager turned 43, and she is celebrating it.

Hager celebrated her 43rd birthday on the Nov. 25 episode of the Today show alongside her co-host, Hoda Kotb. The show surprised Bush Hager with champagne and flowers, and the duo joked about her milestone.

“I’m pre-menopausal!” Bush Hager quipped with a laugh.

During the fourth hour of the show, the co-hosts discussed her birthday plans. Bush Hager revealed that her family had already begun the festivities.

“We put up our Christmas tree last night, and [my husband] Henry [Hager] did something very sweet for me – he planned a dinner party that was murder mystery themed,” she shared. “I’ve always wanted to do that where you solved a mystery.”

When Kotb asked, “Who won?” Bush Hager joked, “I don’t know! I can’t remember because it’s not really a winning or losing thing. It’s more about who is murdered.”

Kotb praised her co-host’s creativity, and Bush Hager added that it was thoughtful of her husband, whom she married in 2008, to plan something she had always wanted to do.

“He knew I always wanted to do it, it was very fun,” she said. “So anyway, we celebrated, and now is today, Monday, and I’m chill.”

Kotb asked if there would be more celebrations that evening.

“No, I think we’ll chill. My sister’s coming,” Bush Hager replied, referring to her twin, Barbara Pierce Bush. “Can I say happy birthday to my twin, my little sissy? She doesn’t watch our show, but if she did, we’d say ‘happy birthday.’”

Looking ahead, Bush Hager shared that her family would host a joint party for the kids before Thanksgiving.

“On Wednesday before Thanksgiving, we’ll do a joint party for the kids,” she said. “Don’t you think that birthdays are kind for the kids? They’ll celebrate. Mila wants to make a cake.”