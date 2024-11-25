King Charles receives surprising news from US ahead of Christmas

King Charles receives surprising news from US

King Charles III has received a big news from America about one of the close family members.

One of the royal family members is set to take part in the US version of the smash hit reality show, The Traitors.

It has been revealed that Lord Ivar Mountbatten will be trying his hand at the game alongside a group of American celebrities, including Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause.

Ivar, 56, is the son of David Mountbatten, 3rd Marquess of Milford Haven, making him a second cousin of King Charles and a first cousin once removed of the late Prince Philip.

He is also very close to the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who are godparents to his daughters.

Ivar is a dad of three and shares his daughters, Ella, Alix, and Luli, with his first wife, Penelope Thompson. The pair split in 2010 and divorced in 2011, with Ivar coming out five years later.

Speaking about their relationship to Tatler, he said: "I just find it quite odd. I suppose I'm quite traditional."