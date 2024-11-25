Angelina Jolie remains unbothered by new allegations in Brad Pitt drama

Angelina Jolie unbothered after facing new allegations in Brad Pitt drama

Angelina Jolie recently made a solo appearance at the Torino Film Festival after being accused of keeping kids away from her ex-husband, Brad Pitt’s parents.

On November 23, the mother-of-six attended the star-studded event while promoting her directional movie Without Blood.

Notably, Jolie donned a black sweater, which she paired with a coordinated black midi skirt.

She elevated her look by flaunting her long blonde hair over one shoulder.

Interestingly, the Maria actress appeared unbothered by the recent accusations, seemingly expressing calmness through her body language.

The Maleficent star received the Stelle Della Mole Awards for remarkably directing her latest anti-war drama film at the festival.

Jolie's new sighting came after a report claimed that she is not allowing her children to meet their grandparents after filing for divorce from the Fight Club star.

A source told Daily Mail that Pitt’s parents desperately want to meet their grandchildren as they have not seen them for eight years.

The insider remarked, "Brad Pitt's parents have not been able to see their beloved grandchildren for around eight years amid the ongoing divorce and legal battle between Brad and Angelina."

However, neither Jolie nor Pitt have commented on the accusations yet.

For the unknown, the former power couple parted ways in 2019. They share six children, Zahra, Shiloh, Maddox, Pax, Vivienne and Knox.