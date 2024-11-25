Zayn Malik thanks fans for 'unforgettable' tour kickoff

Zayn Malik enjoys an 'amazing first night' of Stairway to the Sky tour

Zayn Malik wrapped up the opening night of his Stairway to the Sky tour with gratitude.

Reflecting on his experience at the Leeds show, which kicked off the tour on Saturday, November 23, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker shared his appreciation with fans on Instagram the following day.

"Thanks LEEDS!! for an amazing first night!" he wrote, keeping it short and sweet for his dedicated Zquad. "See you tonight MANCHESTER ..[cool sunglasses and red heart emoji]."

The post featured a carousel of highlights from the show, giving fans a glimpse of the unforgettable night.

For the performance, Malik, 31, rocked a black Tupac T-shirt paired with grey denim cargo pants, completing the look with a red cap that matched his microphone and its stand.

"It’s good to be back up North," the Pillowtalk chart-topper said as he addressed the crowd.

Malik, who rescheduled several concert dates following the tragic death of his One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, also paid a touching tribute to his late friend during the concert.

A backdrop displayed a heartfelt message, "Liam Payne 1993-2024. Love you bro," along with a red heart.

Payne, 31, tragically passed away on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina.

Additionally, following the memorable opening night in Leeds, Malik is gearing up for his next performance in Manchester on Sunday, November 24.