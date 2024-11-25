Nina Dobrev, Shaun White showoff PDA at Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix

Nina Dobrev and fiancé Shaun White at Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Nina Dobrev and fiance Shaun White hit the track together.

White and Dobrev seemed inseparable during the star-studded Formula 1 races in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The Olympic snowboarding icon, 38, kept his style casual yet sharp in a white t-shirt and tapered black pants, paired with a rust-coloured jacket.

Meanwhile, The Vampire Diaries actress, 35, turned heads in a strapless black leather jumpsuit, which she accessorised with a matching black leather trench coat that she alternated between wearing and carrying.

The couple was spotted enjoying the event with Shaun sweetly wrapping his arms around Nina as they watched the high-speed action.

The newly engaged pair were among a host of celebrities attending the second annual Formula 1 event on the iconic Las Vegas Strip.

Other stars in attendance included Sylvester Stallone, Gordon Ramsay, Paul Mescal, Snoop Dogg, Emily Ratajkowski, Paris Hilton, and Seth Rogen.

During the event, Shaun and Nina were photographed giving an interview, both appearing enthusiastic about the races.

Earlier this month, Shaun took to Instagram to share a video of his heartfelt proposal to Nina.

Reflecting on the special moment, he wrote, “Still floating after this night! I’m beside myself to be with this amazing woman and to be joining her beautiful family!!”

He continued to gush about their relationship, adding, “Our quarantine romance turned into this beautiful relationship and now a forever love.”