Lauren Sanchez sparks buzz with cryptic remark on 'mistakes' ahead of wedding

Lauren Sanchez, American media personality who rose to fame as entertainment reporter, has sparked immense curiosity with her recent Instagram story left people scratching their heads.

In the post, the 54-year-old anchor mentioned "mistakes," leaving fans thinking if there's more of drama happening as her wedding with Jeff Bezos, the executive chairman of Amazon, coming closer.

This comes just a few days after earlier interview with Today with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, where she talked about her upcoming wedding plans with audience.

Lauren was asked if she is happy with the big happening in her life as she replied, "Very excited about it, thinking about the dress... I do have a Pinterest, I'm just like every other bride."

"I never thought at, I'm gonna be 55, that I'd be an author, that I'd be getting married... Life is just beginning,” she added.

However, some viewers found her conversation with the interviewer a bit awkward, as the chit chat only fueled the fire.

While sharing her recent Instagram post, she wrote: "There is no shame in making mistakes while trying to figure things out. The goal is to live a fulfilling life, not a perfect one."

However, Sanchez and Jeff got happily engaged back in May 2023, but never has not disclosed the wedding date yet, as rumors revealed that the wedding might happen in this winter.