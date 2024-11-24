Brad Pitt expresses desire to mend rift with Angelina Jolie for kids: report

Brad Pitt seemingly wants to mend his broken relationship with children amid long-running legal battles with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

An insider recently disclosed to Radar Online that the father-of-six is considering initiating peace talks with the Maleficent star to end their custody lawsuits.

The tipster added, "He is willing to put an end to the lawsuit and be more agreeable in other matters if she [Angelina] lets him see his kids."

Furthermore, the insider shared that the Fight Club actor is eager to reunite with his kids on the occasion of Thanksgiving.

The tipster remarked, "He just wants a chance to spend a little time with them. On Thanksgiving, he's planning to have his whole extended family over, and he knows they all love and miss his kids."

These reports came after Angelina made a rare appearance with son, Knox at the Governors Ball Music Festival.

It is important to note that Brad and Angelina share six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

Reportedly, the 60-year-old actor's bond with his children deteriorated after an alleged incident occurred on a private jet back in 2016.

Following the incident, Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in 2016.