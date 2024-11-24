Reese Witherspoon reveals hidden bond with Jennifer Aniston

Reese Witherspoon lifts lid on her relationship with Jennifer Aniston

Reese Witherspoon is lifting the lid on her exclusive friends' list, labelling Jennifer Aniston as her ultimate BFF.

The Legally Blonde star, who co-starred with the Murder Mystery actress on 90s' iconic show Friends, took to her Instagram on Saturday, November 23, to share an inside look of their sisterly bond.

In the video, the duo could be seen striking a similar pose as they candidly grinned with their hands on their chins.

In addition, the two were also spotted bantering behind the scenes, waiting for the cameras to start rolling again for The Morning Show's fourth season.

Meanwhile, she wrote in the caption, "Work just hits different with your bff.

The 48-year-old detailed on her friendship with the actress as she further went on to add, "There's no greater gift in the world than having a coworker [who] you work with regularly [who] you can truly call one of your best friends [who] you just love. Because it makes your day so much better. You're like, "I can't wait to see that person. I cannot wait."

Reese and Jennifer were also filmed speeding through the show set in golf-carts in the heart of Los Angeles.

After she shared the post with her 30.3 million followers, fans thronged to the comments section to add heartfelt messages.

One fan commented, "OUR FAVOURITE ANCHORS EVER!"

Another chimed in, adding, "The only reason I'm paying for Apple TV is because of this show.""

For the unversed, The Morning Show was renewed for another season back in July.