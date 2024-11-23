Brad Pitt's family struggles in silence: Parents' heartache over divided family

Brad Pitt’s parents keep trying to reconnect with estranged kids.

Pictures of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children spending quality time with his family paint a bittersweet picture of the once close-knit bond that has been shattered by their bitter divorce.

Brad has been estranged from his six children—Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, Maddox, Pax, and Zahara—since the explosive 2016 private jet altercation that led to Angelina, 49, filing for divorce.

The emotional distance has deeply impacted not only Brad but also his parents, William and Jane Pitt, who have made countless attempts to stay connected, sending birthday and Christmas cards that have gone unanswered.

Insiders have revealed the toll the estrangement has taken on the wider Pitt family, including Brad's nieces and nephews, who are grieving the loss of the close bond they once shared with their cousins.

A source close to the situation shared with DailyMail.com: "After Brad’s issues with alcoholism, his family focused on getting him help, but despite their best efforts to stay in touch with the kids, frustration mounted. This ultimately led Angelina to sever ties with Brad’s family."

Brad’s parents, who were fond of his first wife Jennifer Aniston, have had to watch their efforts go unacknowledged.

However, since his divorce, his children have rarely been seen in family posts.