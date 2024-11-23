Jason Kelce, wife Kylie Kelce expecting baby no. 4 together

Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce pregnant, expecting baby

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be out buying baby gifts soon, as Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce expect to become parents for the fourth time.

Kylie, wife of Monday Night Football analyst and former field hockey player Jason, announced on social media that the couple is expecting their fourth child.

The pair, who married in 2018, already share three daughters: Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 20 months.

In a lighthearted Instagram post shared on Nov. 22, Kylie revealed the news with a photo of their daughters wearing pink sweaters labelled “big sister.”

The girls' reactions captured a range of emotions, with Elliotte smiling enthusiastically, Wyatt holding her face in shock, and Bennett bursting into tears.

Captioning the photo, Kylie joked, “I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister.”

She added, “At least Ellie, mom, and dad are on the same page!”

Friends, family, and fans celebrated the announcement.

Jason’s former NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, congratulated the couple in the comments, while Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wrote, “Ahhhhhh Congrats you guys!!!”

The good news came shortly after Jason admitted that it's "tough" to shop for his younger brother Travis and his girlfriend Taylor Swift, as he plans to gift them Christmas presents.

“It’s tough to shop for people that can have anything that they want,” Jason told Jimmy Kimmel During his recent appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live on November 21.



He added, "You gotta go to handmade gifts, something sentimental that is near and dear to them.”