Cody Simpson reveals secret to staying grounded amid fame

Cody Simpson is set to play the lead in Australian musical 'Guys & Dolls.'

Cody Simpson recently shared a surprising secret that kept him grounded during his rise to fame.

He made an appearance on Nova's Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie, where the 27-year-old shared that his swimming lessons helped him stay in a good headspace.

The singer-turned swimmer told the hosts that he barely got time to swim when he was living in Los Angeles (LA).

"It was towards the end that I started to really realise I needed it because I missed it so much," he said.

Cody lived in California for a decade, from 2010 to 2020, to work on his career as a singer before he finally moved back to Australia because he missed his life there.

Recently, the Australian singer announced his retirement from competitive swimming to focus on other passions.

"I'm done! I feel like I have gotten what I want out of it," he expressed

"There is so much else I am excited about doing."

The Pretty Brown Eyes singer is set to make his debut in Australian musical theatre, Guys & Dolls.

On Wednesday, Opera Australia confirmed that he will play the lead role of Sky Masterton, in their production of the classic musical in 2025.