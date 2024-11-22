Brooke Shields shares how George H.W. Bush endorsed her marriage

The actress described the late president and his wife as her surrogate grandparents

Brooke Shields had an unexpected confidant during her single days: former President George H.W. Bush.

At the Barbara Bush Foundation’s Celebration of Reading in New York — hosted by Bush’s granddaughter Lauren Bush Lauren — the 59-year-old actress revealed she often turned to “Papa Bush,” as she fondly called him, for dating advice. In fact, it was the late 41st president of the U.S. who approved of her relationship with now-husband, film director Chris Henchy.

Shields recounted a call from Bush in 2010 while she was filming in Boston, just two hours from the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine.

“Rumor has it, you’re close to Kennebunkport. If you do not come and visit me, young lady, you’re in big trouble,” she recalled him saying.

Shields obliged, bringing Henchy along for the trip — an outing that included a nerve-wracking round of golf for Henchy, with Bush driving the cart and evaluating her future husband.

“Tell me how the relationship is. Good kids. I like the guy,” Bush told Shields during the visit. Shields added that Henchy “must have lost 40 pounds just from nerves” but ultimately won over the former president.

Reflecting on their bond, the Blue Lagoon star described Bush and his wife Barbara as surrogate grandparents who filled an important role in her life.

“I don’t have really many relatives. He was that symbol to me,” she said, noting how their guidance extended to her dating life and beyond.