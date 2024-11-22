Jennifer Garner on fire amid Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck divorce woes

Jennifer Garner is fumed over “never-ending” divorce drama of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

As a result of it, Garner has decided to not to interfere in divorce matters and also limit her interactions with Lopez to matters concerning their children.

This comes after the Hypnotic star and the Atlas star’s rumoured separation, a situation that Garner initially extended her support in but now appears to be stepping away from entirely.

As per Marca, the actress decided to stop interfering is due to shield her children from unnecessary stress and to focus entirely on their well-being.

"She wants the contact to be strictly about the kids," revealed an insider.

The shift in her stance indicates a more measured approach, diverging from her prior rule to act as a mediator and broker harmony.

However, her initial involvement stemmed from good intentions, certain individuals within Garner's inner circle believe that her efforts may have unintentionally contributed to the situation's complexity.

"She's too kind for her own good," a friend disclosed. "Jennifer wanted to help, but she overextended herself in a battle that wasn't hers to fight."

The situation became unreasonable when Garner's daughter Violet has surprisingly become close to the Marry Me star and her sister Lynda.

The Affleck-Garner household get seriously puzzled by this bond, especially after Lynda's recent college visit to Violet, which she documented on social media.

"It's not a problem for Jen or Ben that Violet has a good relationship with J.Lo," clarified the insider, "but the closeness with her extended family, especially Lynda, is hard to understand."

Despite all the family bonds and drama, Garner’s support in the whole scene made her review her choices. As she steps back from divorce saga, she started focusing more on her kids' happiness to guide her decisions.