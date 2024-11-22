Barry Keoghan set to fill 'big' shoes in upcoming themed film

Barry Keoghan gears up for highly-anticipated role in upcoming Pogues legend film

Barry Keoghan is gearing up for his highly-anticipated role in the upcoming film about Pogues legend.

Victoria Mary Clarke, who will portray the role of the widowed wife of Shane MacGowan in the new film, revealed that the Saltburn star was ‘keen’ to get involved in the project.

During an exclusive interview on the Under the Grill podcast with Kevin Dundon and Caoimhe Young, the artist and writer opened up about the themed film.

She told the podcast, “We talked about a movie long before he died and that’s still in the works.

“We did talk to Barry Keoghan about playing Shane, and he’s keen.”

Although Kevin was onboard with the decision to let Barry take the lead as a late actor in the film, Victoria was of the perception that it was a “little bit soon to be thinking about that stuff” following the death of Shane last year.

She further went on to add, “I know there’s a couple of people who want to do tribute things. I’ve been working with a lot of different musicians on a tribute album that I find really, really healing.”

On professional front, Barry is currently occupied with his Irish thriller Bring Them Down, which is slated to release in Ireland cinemas on February 7, 2025.