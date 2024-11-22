Lily-Rose Depp shares thoughts on ‘The Idol’ a year after getting cancelled

Lily-Rose Depp reflects on 'The Idol' a year after the show was cancelled

Lily-Rose Depp has recently shared her thoughts on The Idol a year after the show faced criticism at the time of its release.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Nosferatu actress admitted, “I love it. Honestly, I love it,” as the HBO series was cancelled in August 2023 after one season.

“You make something and you hope that people like it, and you hope that it resonates with people,” continued the 25-year-old.

However, Lily-Rose told the outlet. “We always knew some people were not going to like it and that it was going to be too much for some people.”

“But I stand by it. We made a choice and we went for it,” remarked the Wolf actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lily-Rose shared her experience while filming Sam Levinson’s show.

“I loved the experience of making it—that was a huge turning point for me,” she mentioned.

The King actress explained, “I learned so much about myself, and I got to progress so much in my work.”

Lily-Rose further said that it was “a real growing period” for her, saying, “I’m proud of what it is.”

Addressing fans’ criticism, the Tusk actress disclosed that she never took it “personally”.

“No matter what the project is, you go there and you try to give your heart and your best and everything,” she reflected.

Meanwhile, Lily-Rose added she would like to return for another season despite backlash.

“I mean; I would’ve loved to have worked with Sam again. And I loved the character profoundly,” concluded the actress.