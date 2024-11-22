Jax Taylor faces “minor fender bender” run-away allegations: Know details

Jax Taylor in a “minor fender bender” incident

Jax Taylor faces a “minor fender bender” problem.

The reality star was involved in a “minor fender bender” and is accused of leaving the scene without exchanging insurance details with the other driver.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred on Wednesday in Valley Village, a neighbourhood in Los Angeles, when Taylor’s black truck reportedly bumped into a white Subaru sedan at a red light.

A woman named Michelle West posted on Nextdoor, claiming her boyfriend was driving the Subaru and had to follow Taylor to a nearby gas station.

A video obtained by TMZ shows Taylor and the other driver inspecting the damage before the Valley star, 45, got back into his truck and drove off.

The Subaru driver allegedly took a photo of Taylor’s licence plate as he left the scene. Speaking to paparazzi, the driver claimed Taylor “wouldn’t give him any of his info.”

A representative for Taylor confirmed to Page Six that he was involved in a "minor" accident and explained his reasoning for leaving. “There was no visible damage to either vehicle and no apparent injuries,” the rep stated.

“Jax was involved in what he believed to be a minor fender bender yesterday afternoon when his vehicle bumped into the rear end of the car in front of him while at a red light,” a rep for the Vanderpump Rules star told the outlet.

“The driver immediately stepped out of his vehicle, enraged which caused an unpleasant interaction between both parties.”

The spokesperson continued, “Since this altercation, Jax has filed a claim with his insurance company to investigate further into the details and will follow the recommendations provided by his insurance company.”

Per further reports by TMZ, the Subaru driver filed about the accident to the police.