Katie Price slams rumours of wedding plans with boyfriend JJ Slater

Katie Price breaks silence as she denies claims of ninth marriage proposal

Fashion model Katie Price has turned down the claims of ninth marriage proposal amid her romance with Boyfriend JJ Slater.

The ongoing speculations unveiled that Katie is planning to tie the knot with the Married At First Sight star.

However, a close source has repudiated ongoing gossips and revealed, "No, Katie's not planning on proposing."

This comes after an insider opened up about the 46-year-old's plans for the Christmas.

"Katie wants it to be really special and magical - to make a really big deal of it. She absolutely loves Christmas. It’s a really special time for her, especially with the kids," the source revealed to Ok

"It’s about new horizons, and she really wants to do something big to show how happy she is with where she’s at in her life."

The source concluded with, "A proposal to JJ would be perfect for that, so she is really considering it."

Last month, the former glamour model was blamed for having deep affection for her current boyfriend while being in a relationship with her ex Carl Woods.

For the unknown, Katie price has three ex-husbands Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

She had been engaged eight times, including partners Warren Furman in 1996, Scott Sullivan in 2004, Leandro Penna in 2012, Kris Boyson in 2018 and Carl Woods in 2021.