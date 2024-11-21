Miley Cyrus unfazed by age difference with boyfriend Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando to collaborate on upcoming album 'Something Beautiful'

Miley Cyrus opened up with a rare comment on the generational age gap between her and boyfriend Maxx Morando.

During an interview, Miley shared that she is six years older than max and stated, “He grew up with a laptop [and] I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters.”

“Honestly, he’s raised our dog off Reddit,” she shared. “I’m like, ‘Are you sure we’re supposed to be doing this?’ And he’s like, ‘On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah," the Hannah Montana star added.

Moreover, the 32-year-old revealed that they mostly spend time exchanging memes with each other.

“He’s very similar to me, We just don’t take life too seriously.”

The We Cant Stop vocalist explained that the 26-year-old has introduced her to new artists, and they both relish listening to songs they think are 'cringe' but they 'love,' such as the Train’s 2001 hit, Drops of Jupiter.

Speaking about the collaboration with Maxx, the Teen Queen told Harpers Bazaar that she doesn’t mind involving close relationships into her work. “I worked with my dad forever,” she said.

On the work front, Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are working together on her upcoming album, Something Beautiful.