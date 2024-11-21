Jennifer Lopez’s new tactics to drive Ben Affleck ‘crazy’

Jennifer Lopez, who filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August, is still sitting in the headlines for her unexpected moves that may attract her estranged husband's attention.

Lopez's recent outing in the UK has fueled speculations about her new love life.

As per RadarOnline, despite her declaring she is ‘not looking for anybody’, the Unstoppable actor is seen getting close to none other than her bodyguard in UK in an attempt to unsettle the Gone Girl alum.

Talking about how she is using passing flings to get back at Affleck, a source spilled to Women’s Day, “Jen is not actively dating right now, but that doesn't mean she can't have fun.”

Further revealing the On The Floor crooner’s true intentions, the insider mentioned, “She's flirting where it's safe to flirt and of course she's attracted to the guy, but mostly she knows that it will drive Ben [Affleck] crazy.”

“She didn't want this divorce, but Ben's always been the type to run from his problems,” the source touched upon how it’s a matter of ego in matters post-breakup, “In her mind, a little flirting will redeem her image - after all, Jen is always the dumper, not the dumpee.”

On the work front, Lopez appeared at '1001 Seasons of Elie Saab' in Saudi Arabia along with others including Celine Dion, Nancy Ajram, Amr Diab, Camila Cabello and many others.