BTS' Jin turns Jimmy Fallon into ‘Super Tuna’ dance star

Jimmy Fallon learns 'Super Tuna' dance moves from BTS' star Jin

Jin got Jimmy Fallon dancing to Super Tuna like a pro.

During a special appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, November 20, the BTS star gave the host a dance lesson and the two showed off their moves on stage.

First, Jin, 31, taught Fallon, 50, the steps without music, guiding him step-by-step. They practiced together, hitting all the moves to perfection.

Then, as the extended chorus of Super Tuna played in the background, the pair rocked the routine effortlessly. The singer even praised Fallon, saying, "very good."

Before the dance lesson, the host showed the K-pop idol a snapshot from the Super Tuna extended version music video, in which Jin was on one knee, proposing a fish, to which he reacted coyly.

When Fallon asked why he chose to write a song about a tuna, the Worldwide Handsome replied, "I really love fishing, but I’ve never caught a tuna. So I made this song with the hope of catching one."

He also described Super Tuna as a "love letter to the Dragon King under the sea."

Notably, in Korean folklore, the Dragon King is a mythical figure who rules over the sea, capable of shapeshifting and controlling storms, tsunamis, and all bodies of water.

Additionally, Jin made his first-ever solo appearance on The Tonight Show to promote his first debut solo album, Happy, which was released on November 15.