Liam Payne’s emotional funeral brings family, friends and One-Direction together

Liam Payne was finally laid to rest on November 20th, 2024.

Friends and Family, including Kate Cassidy, and the English singer’s former One Direction bandmates, attended the emotional funeral held at a 12th century church.

Simon Cowell, the band’s co-creator, was also present to offer his condolences, alongside the musician's friend, English comedian James Corden.

The Teardrop singer’s ex Cheryl Col, who is also the mother of his only child Bear, was spotted at the memorial.

Harry Styles was the first to arrive among the four remaining members, with his head down and surrounded by other mourners and was shortly followed by Louis Tomlinson.

Zayn Malik and Niall Horan were seen soon after.

Although the group of four didn’t appear to interact before entering the church, Malik and Tomlinson were seen conversing outside.

Shortly after, Payne’s casket was brought to the church in a horse-drawn carriage, which was then taken inside.

The 31-year-old singer passed away soon after falling from a three story building in Buenos Aires.

A press release from the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s office No. 14 on November 7th, stated that the toxicology report revealed the singer had traces of alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants in his system.

They also ruled out any sort of self harm in the release.