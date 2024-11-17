Kourtney Kardashian suffers injury following husband Travis Barker's birthday

Kourtney Kardashian shares injury details in the gift guide about Hyperice's Normatec Elite boots

Kourtney Kardashian has poured in her pain as she opened up about surviving an injury caused by her footwear.

The 45-year-old revealed that she usually wear ballet flats, but this time they caused severe problems for her.

While travelling with husband Travis Barker, she got exposed to an injury. Luckily, her husband saved her from any further harm.

In the gift guide about Hyperice's Normatec Elite boots, Kourtney wrote: "I learned about these air compression boots this summer on tour from my husband."

"I hurt my foot from walking so much in ballet flats and would look forward to putting these on for recovery."

The socialite also shared that the boots "increase circulation and help with lymphatic drainage," adding, "I can't wait to gift them to my friends and family."

Days back, the reality TV star burst out her love for husband Travis Barker, as she showed off her affection while celebrating his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, The Kardashians star shared loved-up pictures for Travis captioning, “Happy birthday to the love of my life.”

The post included series of photos that showcased the duo getting intimate on their private plane, holding hands, marking funny memories and playing Heart and Soul on the piano together.

On the work front, Kourtney Kardashian initiated her acting career by reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Its triumph led to the formation of Kourtney and Kim Take Miami and other shows.