Britney Spears escapes to tropical retreat after child support settlement

Britney Spears offers rare glimpse into tropical getaway

Britney Spears is more than ‘blessed’ to go on a holiday-spree after making the final child support payment to her ex.

The 42-year-old took to her Instagram on Saturday, November 16, to share details from her latest holiday trip with her 41.8 million followers.

Posting a great deal of photos and videos from her getaway, the Princess of Pop couldn’t contain the excitement within, just days after she made her final child support payment to her former husband Kevin Federline.

The happy-soul wrote in the caption as she showcased herself in bikini with a brand-new tattoo at the sea, “Sums it up!!! That’s the church and foot picture that kept popping up in my phone for a week before I left!!!

“I was like seems like I’m supposed to go to church to heal my foot!!! And I did!!! It’s literally night and day with me there versus LA!!!

“Anyways the tattoo on my neck is in Hebrew it means healing!!! Jumping in the ocean saltwater and loving nature!!!

“I feel blessed and I’m so excited about B Tiny!!! I’m trying to act so cool about it and not spaz out but oh well!!! God bless !!!”

The Toxic hitmaker has been making bi-monthly payments to the father of her two children, providing financial support for their younger son.

According to several U.S. media reports, Britney finally paid the last $10,000 (£7,925) she owed him this week.

The former couple, who tied the knot back in September 2004 only to call it off three years later, share sons Sean Preston and Jayden.