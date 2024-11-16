Robert Irwin opens up about dating life after Rorie Buckley split

Robert Irwin opens up about love life after split.

Robert Irwin has opened up about his search for love following his breakup with longtime girlfriend Rorie Buckley in February.

During an appearance on Nine's Today show, the 20-year-old wildlife star revealed that he is currently single and has "no one special" in his life at the moment.

Dubbed one of Australia's "most eligible bachelors," Robert admitted that dating in the public eye is a challenge, sharing, "That's an interesting world to navigate."

When asked what he was looking for in a partner, he confessed, "I'm going to let it happen, let it unfold as it will."

Speaking about what he’s looking for in a partner, he revealed that anyone who enters his life must be ready for the unique demands of his lifestyle.

"They are going to have to be a goer," he explained. "It’s here, it’s there, it’s everywhere, but I would definitely love to share this wonderful life with someone special one day."

Robert also looked to his family for inspiration, mentioning his parents and his sister Bindi Irwin, who recently married Chandler Powell.