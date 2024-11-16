Liam Payne's son reveals Christmas 'wish' after singer's tragic death

Liam Payne's son Bear's Christmas wish revealed in throwback video

Liam Payne's son Bear's Christmas spirit revealed following his doting dad's tragic death.

The former One Direction singer, who plunged to death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, once opened up about spending summer alongside his seven-year-old son.

In an emotional throwback video, the late singer, who was 31 at the time of his death, revealed how he and his former wife made the festive period special for their only son.

Previously, the ex-Girls Aloud star shared her son's first Christmas words.

He said in an adorable video, "Merry Christmas, you filthy animals and a Happy New Year!

"Love,

Cheryl and Bear."

In a past 2020 interview with People Magazine, the former X Factor contestant opened up about how fatherhood changed his overall perspective on auspicious occasions.

He said of his son, "For me, it really reignited Christmas. I moved away from home at 17, so Christmas kind of took on a new meaning. It was great to be able to shower people with gifts and make everybody feel welcome, but Christmas always felt a little bit hollow for some reason. Now he's kind of filled that hole for me, and I understand it all over again."

For the unversed, Liam tragically passed away on October 16 and is yet to be buried in his hometown of Wolverhampton.