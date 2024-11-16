Barry Keoghan reveals 'noble' plans amid Sabrina Carpenter on-and-off romance

Barry Keoghan reflects on future plans amid Sabrina Carpenter on-and-off romance

Barry Keoghan is reflecting on his future plans as he expresses his interest in setting up a youth club in his hometown.

The Banshees of Inisherin actor, who feels lucky that he made it out of the Summerhill neighbourhood of Dublin, Ireland, is adamant to offer young people with ample opportunities to build their respective futures.

Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast, he shared, "To achieve something in the area where I'm from is to finish school. You're lucky to get out. To say you want to be an actor back then, in an area like that, it can shut your confidence down."

In addition, the Saltburn star revealed his plans about running a club that provides classes for acting, boxing, and other activities.

He explained that he has been discussing work-related stuff with Olympic medal-winning boxer Kellie Harrington.

The BAFTA-winning actor detailed on his noble thoughts as he went on to add, "You've got a lot of good people as well that have made it out. But there's not a big opportunity there.

“I want to go back and set up some sort of a youth club and employ people from around the area and set up some classes...

“Me and Kellie have discussed about maybe doing boxing and acting and other stuff that kind of give kids a chance to go to this place after school and have some food and if they want to work on, you know, being a stylist or (whatever), just kind of nurture that and let them see that there's a chance for that as well."

On professional front, the Irish actor is gearing up for an untitled Peaky Blinders film opposite Cillian Murphy.