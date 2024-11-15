Queen Elizabeth’s surprising passion: From racing horses to racing pigeons

Queen’s fascination with birds was said to be influenced by her grandfather and her father King George VI

While Queen Elizabeth II was famously known for her love of corgis and passion for horse racing, there was another unique hobby she deeply cherished.



Beyond the regal image, the Queen had a surprising fondness for racing pigeons—a pastime with deep roots in royal history.

The late monarch's interest in racing extended beyond horses, as she was reportedly an accomplished pigeon racer in her youth. This unusual hobby, popular within the Royal Family since 1886 when King Leopold II of Belgium gifted pigeons to the royals, highlighted the Queen's competitive spirit and love for animals.

As a young Princess Elizabeth, she developed a keen interest in the sport, with her birds reportedly winning every major pigeon racing tournament, according to Hello Magazine.

Her racing pigeons were housed at the Royal Loft on the Sandringham Estate, and she held the position of patron for both the Royal Pigeon Racing Association and the National Flying Club, reflecting her dedication to the sport.

Pigeon racing wasn’t just a pastime; these birds also played vital roles in wartime by delivering messages, thanks to their incredible homing instincts. The Queen’s fascination with birds was said to be influenced by her grandfather King George V and her father King George VI. According to the Daily Mail, her first bond with a bird was with her grandfather’s parrot, Charlotte, who could say “God Save the King” and some less polite phrases.

This lesser-known hobby of Queen Elizabeth II underscores her diverse interests and the unique legacy she left behind.