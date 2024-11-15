Mike Tindall takes thinly-veiled dig at Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle

King Charles III's niece Zara's husband Mike Tindall has seemingly left Prince Harry in shock with his pretty blunt remark.

The Duke of Sussex's relations with some of the other senior royals have been strained in recent years, but some no working royals also remained close to Harry even after his exit from the Firm.

Since saying goodbye to the royal job and relocated to the US, Harry has been candid about the things he found difficult about spending time with the royals.

Harry has only been reunited with his family a handful of times at royal events. One of these was the celebrations to mark the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee back in 2022.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, accompanied the Duke to a Service of Thanksgiving for the late Queen at St. Paul's Cathedral, and they watched Trooping the Colour from the Major General’s Office alongside some of the royal youngsters - including Zara and Mike Tindall's daughters - as non-working royals.

After their brief appearance alongside their relatives at the event, after which the Sussexes were photographed standing with Zara and Mike, reports have claimed the former rugby player had a choice word when discussing Prince Harry, and the Duke's behaviour towards the House of Windsor.

The comment was reported to have been made at the Platinum Party in the Palace, where Mike allegedly described Harry's behaviour as being that of a "b*****d" to another guest at the concert.

The California-based couple skipped the concert itself, where the athlete was sitting just a row behind the Prince and Princess of Wales, with whom he is known to be close, they even appeared on his podcast together.

In a book recently released that was co-authored by Mike and his fellow podcast hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne - titled The Good, the Bad & the Rugby: Unleashed - Mike spent an entire chapter dispelling myths about the royal family, and what being married into the institution is really like.

Mike described the late Queen Elizabeth as being much more normal behind closed doors than the public may imagine, and also said that in his experience, marrying into the House of Windsor had been pretty easy and that he had been "completely" accepted by his in-laws.

"Believe it or not, marrying into the Royal Family was pretty easy for me. They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them. Simple really," Mike wrote.

Mike's words seem to be a message or a dig to Prince Harry's wife Meghan, the the Duchess, who previously revealed shocking details of her time with royal family, telling the world it's not easy to live with them.

Mike and Zara first met met during the Rugby World Cup in 2003. The two tied the knot in July 2011, and have since welcomed three sweet children: Mia, 10, Lena, five, and Lucas, two.