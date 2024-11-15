Linkin Park announces world tour announcement after seven years

Linkin Park has recently unveiled the list of world tour dates for their fans on social media on November 14.

The band, which has a new lineup, has dropped major announcement of world tour across North America, Europe, Asia and South America on Instagram, a day before their new album release, From Zero.

The tour will reportedly begin in January 2025 in Mexico for three days and then the band will head to Japan. One-off show will also be held in Jakarta and India. The band will end their tour in November.

In a press statement via PEOPLE, the co-founder of the band Mike Shonda said, “Getting back out on the road has been incredible.”

“The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world,” stated the record producer.

Mike added, “FROM ZERO is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”

It is pertinent to mention that Linkin Park fans can book their tickets this month as the pre-sales will start November 18.

In the caption, the band said that the fans can receive additional presale information from their official website, LinkinPark.com.

Linkin Park previously announced hiatus shortly after the band’s original vocalist Chester Bennington died by suicide in 2017.

In September, seven years after Chester’s death, the band made comeback with a new lead singer, Emily Armstrong of Dead Sara and drummer Colin Brittain.

Besides Mike, Emily and Colin, other band members include Brad Delson, Joe Hahn and Dave Farrell.