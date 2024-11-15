Channing Tatum brings up the heat in steamy picture post break-up

Channing Tatum and ex Zoë Kravitz are not on bad terms after their split.

Channing Tatum brought fans into a frenzy after he posted a steamy image on social media.

On Wednesday, November 13, after an exhilarating morning workout session, the newly single actor took to Instagram to show off his shirtless body on display, sporting nothing but a red beanie covering his head.

The 44-year-old actor captioned the picture, "The only fun thing about seven am training sessions is when they’re done."

"Also I sort of can’t stand this dirt goatee I have for this character but it’s a vibe for the movie," he continued.

Channing Tatum rocked new look with a red beanie in shirtless selfie.

This sultry selfie came weeks after his devastating break-up with his ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz.

An Insider told People that the 21 Jump Street star and the Big Little Lies actress were no longer getting along, as they were not on the same page, though no further information was provided.

Another source mentioned to US Weekly that the couple’s romance came to an end after they were done promoting their movie Blink Twice.

Despite separating after being together for three years, there’s no 'bad blood' between the two, an insider close to the ex couple shared with Page Six.