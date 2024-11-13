John M. Chu spills the tea about Britney Spears' biopic: Watch

John M.Chu excited about Britney Spears' biopic:Video

John M. Chu has recently spilled the tea about highly-anticipated Britney Spears biopic.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Chu, who is currently promoting his new Wicked movie, revealed he’s is all set for movie adaptation of Britney’s 2022 memoir, The Woman In Me for big screens.

The director believed, “There is a huge potential in the story.”

When asked if the pop star knew about this news, Chu told the outlet, “Yes. I'm very excited about it.”

“I think there's huge potential about telling a great story, one that she deserves,” he remarked.

Chu added, “But I'll say it, I'll leave it at that.”

Earlier, the media reports suggested that Universal Pictures acquired the rights to Britney's book shortly after its publication, per Variety.

However, the Toxic hit-maker said that the movie would be “fictional musical” and not based on her life.

It was also reported that Britney’s biopic would be filmed in the house located in Kentwood, Louisiana where the singer spent her childhood days.

In the book, the singer narrated her journey to pop superstardom from her Mickey Mouse Club days through her conservatorship case.

The book also shared in-depth details about her relationships with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and her family.

Meanwhile, the audiobook of Britney’s memoir was read by Academy Award-nominated actor Michelle Williams.