Eve Hewson reacts to fans recreating viral dance moves

Eve Hewson expressed she is hesitant to reprise her role for a potential new season.

Eve Hewson, Irish actress, has finally voiced her opinion on the famous dance montage from the hit Netflix show The Perfect Couple.

In her Byrdie cover story, the 33-year-old revealed that the cast was kept in the dark that their dance moves will be featuring in the final cut of the series.

“I don’t think anybody thought it would end up as the opening credits,” she explained.

Eva joked that everyone was in denial, assuming it would not make the final cut of the show and that they were 'in the clear.'

She recalled the shock she felt when she saw the fan favorite clip on screen after the release.

"Then boom, it was the opening credits," she added.

After the release of the show, the flash mob scene, which was set to Criminals by Meghan Trainor, quickly became a viral hit as fans took to social media and posted their recreation of the iconic dance.

The Behind Her Eyes star shared that she really appreciated the fans’ heartwarming reaction to the clip.

"I was getting videos of my friend’s parents getting up and doing the dance," the actress joyfully shared.

"I was just getting all these really funny videos from people and realised people love this stuff."

When questioned whether she would prefer to be part of the next season, the actress explained she’s reluctant to.

She expressed love for her co-stars but believed there’s no more story left to share of her character, Amelia.