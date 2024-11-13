Jennifer Garner never wanted to pursue acting?

Jennifer Garner: 'I never wanted to be an actress'

Jennifer Garner has recently confessed she never dreamt of becoming an actress.

While speaking on the latest episode of Lipstick on the Rim podcast, the 13 Going On 30 actress revealed she always wanted to be a professional ballet dancer during her childhood.

Jennifer recalled one particular teacher who wrote her a note applauding her for receiving a scholarship to an intensive summer dance program at the North Carolina School of the Arts.

When Molly Sims asked about beginning of her acting career, the Alias actress disclosed she was not interested to work in front of the camera.

“Well, I never wanted... I didn't think I would be an actor,” said the 52-year-old.

Jennifer told the host, “I didn't think that that was a possibility. I didn't think about it anyway.”

“There's so many jobs I've always wanted to do. I still feel that way. I'm still like any minute in my fifties, I'm going to go back to school and study. I don't know,” explained A Family Switch actress.

However, Jennifer recalled, “It was just kind of what I did. And it was an extracurricular that took over my life. And so, I danced every day after school.”

During her younger days, The Adam Project star mentioned she would teach ballet to children and then used to take classes as well as rehearsals with her dance company daily.

“I was pretty myopic, but it still, my dad would sit me down and say, 'Jennifer, it's wonderful that you're doing this, but shouldn't you be focusing just on something real to study in and to study for?’” she pointed out.

Molly believed that Jennfier was “following a dream,” to which the actress clarified, “I wasn't though.”

Jennifer explained, “It wasn't like it was a dream. It was a love. I was following a love. I just had so much love for it and I wanted and I still feel that way.”

“I still just really love it and I really want to be better at it, but it's not ever been like I have a dream to X, Y, and Z. I don't see myself in that way,” she continued.

Jennifer added, “I'm just, I just really love what I do and I, it's always been hard for me and I really, really want to do my best.”