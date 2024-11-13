Meghan Markle suffers fresh blow as Prince Harry receives special honour

Meghan Markle suffered a major setback as Prince Harry received a new honour.

As per royal commentators, the Duchess of Sussex played the role of 'second fiddle' to her husband in their surprise joint appearance video.

It is important to note that Harry and Meghan were seen together in the video statement after they decided to separate their professional paths.

In her appearance on Talk TV, royal expert Kinsey Schofield shared her opinion about the former working royals' video message for the Global Ministerial Conference, which aims to raise awareness about online violence against children.

She said, "Watching that video, didn't it feel like Meghan was reluctantly accepting the role as second fiddle and she was allowing him the spotlight."

Kinsey added, "I am wondering if that is their publicist saying 'they don't like the fact you wear the pants in the family, it's the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.'"

Moreover, Kevin O'Sullivan, the host of the show criticised Meghan for copying the style of late Queen Elizabeth.

He said, "She is reduced to borrowing the late Queen's favourite phrase, all of her speeches began with 'my husband and I', it was a national joke in Britain."

Kevin shared, "Now Meghan has been reduced to borrowing it and reduces her to the role of a little wife really, taking second position."

These harsh comments directed at the Duchess followed Prince Harry's recognition on the second annual Climate 2024 list for his outstanding work as the founder of Travalyst.