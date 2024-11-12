Skai Jackson announces she’s pregnant with first child

Skai Jackson shared that her mother is the reason behind her confidence.

Skai Jackson is ready to embrace and welcome motherhood.

The 22-year-old has announced that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, whose identity hasn’t been disclosed yet.

In an exclusive interview with People, the former Disney star expressed she’s thrilled and excited about this new stage of her life.

In the photos shared by the outlet, Skai was seen proudly showing off her baby bump in a stylish crop top during an outing with her mother, Kiya Cole.

As the Jessie alum prepares for motherhood, she has been trying to stay connected with her mother, who raised the actress as a single parent.

In a 2023 interview with the publication, the actress shared, "My mom always taught me to stand up for myself, stand up for what I believe in and fight for what is right."

"I thank her for that because without her, I probably wouldn't have a lot of the confidence that I do now."

The Sheroes actress understands how much responsibility comes with being a "role model" and reflected, "At the end of the day, I look at myself as the regular person that people just happen to like or enjoy."

"It's very important for me to put out the right message, be positive at all times and give my fans great advice. Let them know that anything that they want to do in life, they can achieve it."