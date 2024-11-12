Princess Beatrice steps up for King Charles amid new Royal role

Princess Beatrice stepped into the spotlight earlier this week during a visit to The King’s Foundation’s Future Textiles exhibition at the Garrison Chapel in London.

The 36-year-old royal was warmly greeted by Jacqueline Farrell, the charity’s Education Director, and had the opportunity to meet with students, alumni, and industry partners from the King’s Foundation courses.

Beatrice seemed right at home as she explored various textile techniques, even trying her hand at smocking and embroidery.

The exhibition, which marks the tenth anniversary of the groundbreaking Future Textiles program, showcases a decade of innovation in textile education.

Inspired by His Majesty The King, the initiative was launched at Dumfries House in 2014 to help fill a critical skills gap in the UK’s fashion and textiles industry through focused education and training.

Princess Beatrice’s visit to The King’s Foundation’s Future Textiles exhibition this week underscored the charity’s incredible impact, with over 7,000 individuals having benefited from its programs across various sites, including Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire, and Trinity Buoy Wharf in London.

Founded by King Charles in 1990, The King’s Foundation (formerly The Prince’s Foundation) has remained dedicated to building communities where people, places, and the planet can coexist in harmony.



