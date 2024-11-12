Jessica Simpson drops cryptic post amid Eric Johnson divorce rumours

Jessica Simpson hints at split from husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson has recently dropped cryptic post amid Eric Johnson divorce rumours

On November 11, the American pop star took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures donning a white lace dress layered underneath a black fur coat with black-heeled boots.

In the photos, Jessica fans noticed that the wedding ring was missing which sparked speculations that her marriage to Eric might have ended.

In the caption, the singer wrote, “Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic.”

“This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve,” added the 44-year-old.

Soon after her post, Jessica’s fans shared their views in the comment section as one said, “Ohhh someone is NOT PLAYING anymore, girls!!! Take notes!!”

Another remarked, “I'm so sorry you went through what you did.”

A third user said, “Are you talking about your husband?”

“I feel as though she regrets divorcing Nick. All due respect to her,” mentioned the other user.

Someone wrote, “I just know it’s going to be worth the wait. I love you so much and you deserve the world.

Reflecting on couple’s friction in marriage, a source spilled to Life & Style magazine, “Eric has had it with her crazy mood swings. And Jessica feels like their marriage has lost its romance.”

“Everyone's wondering how long they can go on like this,” continued an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Eric has been doing his own thing for longer than anyone seems to know. He's been very vocal about how difficult it is to live with someone so obsessed with surgery and so detached from reality most of the time.”