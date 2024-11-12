Taylor Swift Eras Tour farewell preparations kick off in Toronto

Taylor Swift 'friendship bracelets' reach Canada as the singer heads to perform her last 'Eras tour' shows

Taylor Swift, who gave a push to the world's economy with her music, will be seen performing in Toronto in the next two days and the city is buzzing with excitement.

Swift's one hit song, You are You’re on Your Own, Kid', created a new tradition of wearing friendship bracelet at every concert as Swifties made it a ritual of exchanging the bands among themselves.

Some have even presented it to the pop superstar's parents and special guests to express their love with the musician.

Recently these wrist-lets are seen hung around the concert venues to welcome the Anti-Hero singer.

Back when the Style songstress landed in New Orleans, Caesars Superdome and Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium she was welcomed with both the venues adorning huge friendship bracelets.

Now, the 34-year-old is heading to Canada, a fan spotted a giant friendship bracelet hanging outside the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Monday.

Swift acknowledged the tradition during her shows in New Orleans in October.

“You’ve created traditions. You’ve created this mass movement of joy every time we play a show. And it makes me so proud, it really does," she addressed the fans.

“I just showed up one day and you guys were trading friendship bracelets and I was like, ‘that’s cool’ and now there is a giant friendship bracelet on the outside of this stadium.”

“Which is so nice of them to do for us but it's even nicer of you guys to create things that went so far beyond what I ever expected for this tour,” Swift concluded as the crowd applauded and cheered.

Swift’s long-running and history-making Era’s Tour will kick off in Canada for the final eight shows of her concert from November 14 to December 8, 2024.