Selena Gomez goes 'all out' for love with grand gesture

Selena Gomez expresses affection for longtime boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is head over heels in love with her longtime boyfriend Benny Blanco and openly expresses her affection for him.

The multi-hyphenate star, who was last seen in Emilia Perez, went all out for her music producer boyfriend as she surprised him with a special botanical garden date.

During an exclusive interview with the People’s Magazine for their 2024 Sexiest Man Alive issue, the 36-year-old offered an inside scoop on his steamy relationship with the Lose You to Love Me singer.

Speaking to the outlet, Blanco admitted that the loved-up pair loves to surprise each other with unique pastimes.

He said, "I'm a real morning person.

“It's my favourite time to spend with Sel, because we both wake up really early. It's like our moment before the rest of the world wakes up."

Benny said of the love of his life, whom he has been dating for over a year now, "I have a true best friend that I get to do everything in the world with, and every day is the best day of my life."

The music producer further lifted the lid on the surprise the former Disney star had planned, revealing, "One time Sel was like, 'Oh, I want to take you on a date.' We drove somewhere, and she had rented out a whole botanical garden for me."